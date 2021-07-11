Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lili Cortez
@lcpvstudios
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 11, 2021
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Strawberry Pastry
Related tags
pastries
pastry kitchen
strawberry
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images
confectionery
sweets
pie
tart
Free images
Related collections
Horses
263 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Undisturbed Pattern Wallpapers
53 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
HD Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Interiors
389 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
interior
indoor
furniture