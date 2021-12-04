Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Konstantin Mishchenko
@themishchenko
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D850
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
wedding in winter
Beautiful Pictures & Images
interiors
HD Grey Wallpapers
apparel
clothing
veil
human
People Images & Pictures
face
fashion
robe
plant
coat
gown
Wedding Backgrounds
hand
bridegroom
wedding gown
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Unsplash Local
90 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london
Collection #26: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Brown Backgrounds
World Book Day
199 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers