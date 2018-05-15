This brickwork dates to at least 1677 in Medford, MA. The house stands and is occupied to this day. The brick were made some 150 yards away adjacent to the shore of the Mystic River where the clay for the brickmaking was dug. A number of brickmakers operated along the shores of the Mystic river for many years. Ultimately, in the early 1700’s these brickmakers supplied the bricks used to build the British Royal Governor’s House (now the OLD Massachusetts State House) and Paul Revere’s House. Brick for both structures were barged downriver and across Boston Harbor.