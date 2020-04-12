Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
vikram
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
on
April 12, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Beautiful mountain landscape in Himachal Pradesh, India
Related tags
himachal pradesh
india
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
House Images
house on mountain
cold mountain
cold sky
power plant on mountain
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
rocks
greenery
snowy peaks
rocky mountain
rocky road
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
blue sky
beautiful mountain landscape
beautiful landscape
Free pictures
Related collections
Maker
113 photos
· Curated by Luisa Carbonelli
maker
HD Art Wallpapers
craft
The Sweet Smell
121 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Just Married
146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
married
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images