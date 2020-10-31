Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
October 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Nordic Countries
60 photos
· Curated by Petter Polson
HD Grey Wallpapers
sweden
outdoor
Work
377 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
work
man
shoe
Fog
37 photos
· Curated by Marshall Pittman
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Related tags
knife
weaponry
blade
weapon
human
People Images & Pictures
cup
plant
furniture
tabletop
Food Images & Pictures
pottery
coffee cup
tea
herbal
hand
chopping board
flatlay
holding
mug
Creative Commons images