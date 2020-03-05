Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 5, 2020
Perfection V600
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dinners ladies, 1980s 35mm film slide image
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
footwear
shoe
apparel
pants
People Images & Pictures
female
fashion
evening dress
gown
robe
Free pictures
Related collections
vintage photos
221 photos
· Curated by Stefanie Feldman
Vintage Backgrounds
photo
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage film photos of Britain 🇬🇧
303 photos
· Curated by Annie Spratt
Vintage Backgrounds
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
nostalgic vibe
74 photos
· Curated by Elena Kloppenburg
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flower Images