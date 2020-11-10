Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ariel Gez
@relic996
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
samsung, SM-N960F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
meal
dish
boiling
pot
stew
Free stock photos
Related collections
Spring + Easter
130 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
Easter Images
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
In the woods
289 photos · Curated by sd winter
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
camping
Nature
47 photos · Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images