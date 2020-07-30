Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amit Gaur
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
varanasi
uttar pradesh
india
kumbha mela
apparel
clothing
silk
sari
People Images & Pictures
human
Brown Backgrounds
festival
crowd
stage
home decor
HD Art Wallpapers
building
painting
Free images
Related collections
orange
10 photos
· Curated by HP Irah
HD Orange Wallpapers
india
building
Ethnic / Mission
256 photos
· Curated by Sarah Broady
ethnic
mission
People Images & Pictures
True Spring
49 photos
· Curated by Laurence Trudel
plant
Flower Images
outdoor