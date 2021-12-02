Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mary Jane Duford
@maryjaneduford
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Apple, iPhone 6s Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Knitting baby socks for a cozy craft
Related tags
baby socks
christmas crafts
knitting
socks
handmade
HD Phone Wallpapers
electronics
cell phone
mobile phone
weapon
blade
weaponry
scissors
rug
HD iPhone Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #8: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nordic
38 photos
· Curated by Adrian Diaconescu
nordic
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
A walk through the garden
231 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
garden
Flower Images
plant