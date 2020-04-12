Go to Keszthelyi Timi's profile
@keszthelyit
Download free
brown bread on brown wooden round plate
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Food & Drink
Budapest, Magyarország
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the Unsplash License

babka

Related collections

Cool Shadows
227 photos · Curated by Elizabeth Stilwell
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Bakery
24 photos · Curated by Nafi
bakery
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking