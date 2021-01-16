Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sonika Agarwal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
January 16, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A White-spotted Fantail perched on a tree in Mumbai, India
Related tags
mumbai
maharashtra
india
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
beak
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers
whiite-spotted fantail
white-browed fantail
white-throated fantail
natural
Birds Images
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
leaves
flying
species
Free stock photos
Related collections
birds
517 photos
· Curated by Avarose Hannah
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Birds
50 photos
· Curated by Malin Persson
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
beak
Bird Photography
38 photos
· Curated by Sonika Agarwal
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor