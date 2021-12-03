Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
CHUTTERSNAP
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Holidays
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
ornament
Holiday Backgrounds
Love Images
gift
season
HD Snow Wallpapers
festive
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
pine
conifer
abies
fir
Free images
Related collections
Collection #129: Ann Handley
7 photos · Curated by Ann Handley
bilberry
Fruits Images & Pictures
blueberry
Life's A Beach
108 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Beach Images & Pictures
rock
sea
Collection #111: Daniel Burka
10 photos · Curated by Daniel Burka
HD Wallpapers
rock
outdoor