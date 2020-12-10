Go to Sonika Agarwal's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white stork perched on brown stick
white stork perched on brown stick
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bhigwan, Maharashtra, India
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Painted Stork spotted at Bhigwan Bird Sanctuary in India

Related collections

Animals
54 photos · Curated by Des O'Connell
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
mammal
Animals
100 photos · Curated by Darlene Williams
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
mammal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking