Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Srivatsan Balaji
@srivatsan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bellevue, WA, USA
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Walking in the woods
Related tags
bellevue
wa
usa
bridge
Nature Backgrounds
HD Forest Wallpapers
hiking trail
outdoor
HD Autumn Wallpapers
footpath
bridge forest
HD Wallpapers
hd background images
united states
HQ Background Images
Fall Images & Pictures
building
boardwalk
path
trail
Public domain images
Related collections
Magical
31 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
magical
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Portrait Mode
358 photos
· Curated by Mihir Sumant
portrait
plant
outdoor
Collection #148: Kickstarter
10 photos
· Curated by Kickstarter
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers