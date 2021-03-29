Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kirk Thornton
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St. Louis, MO, USA
Published
on
March 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
st. louis
mo
usa
archicture
architecture
building
arch
arched
machine
tower
spire
steeple
plant
engine
motor
Tree Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
snow village
132 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
village
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Collection #187: Square
8 photos
· Curated by Square
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Playing House (Interior Décor)
200 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
House Images
decor
interior