Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sheila Swayze
@frozenmoments
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
British Columbia, Canada
Published
on
February 18, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Border Collie challenging a horse in a winter scene
Related tags
british columbia
canada
Brown Backgrounds
Horse Images
border collie
winter landscape
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
canine
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
field
countryside
grassland
stallion
colt horse
Free stock photos
Related collections
yellow
209 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
National Nutrition Month
17 photos
· Curated by S. Ross Morris
nutrition
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Sun Sand Soul
58 photos
· Curated by Laura van Meer
soul
sand
HQ Background Images