Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sagar Bhujel
@bhuzl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Basantapur, Kathmandu, Nepal
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Canon, PowerShot ELPH 100 HS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bashantapur Durbar
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
basantapur
kathmandu
nepal
building
archicture
architecture
column
pillar
temple
worship
shrine
parthenon
housing
gate
Free pictures
Related collections
Ocean
38 photos
· Curated by Jarrod Freeman
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Beautiful
80 photos
· Curated by Roxie May
Beautiful Pictures & Images
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Nature
63 photos
· Curated by Jarrod Freeman
Nature Images
outdoor
rock