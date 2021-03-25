Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gerhard Reus
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chernobyl, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine
Published on
March 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
chernobyl
ukraine
kyiv oblast
abandoned city
phone booth
kiew
abandoned
apocalypse
door
folding door
path
walkway
furniture
bench
flagstone
floor
Free stock photos
Related collections
Weddings
168 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
bride
Space
285 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
night
Bohemian love child
117 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Women Images & Pictures