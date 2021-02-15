Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Fürstenhöfer
@wolfgang_f
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Unternesselbach, Neustadt an der Aisch, Deutschland
Published on
February 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old bench in Steigerwald forest in spring, Frankonia, Germany
Related tags
unternesselbach
neustadt an der aisch
deutschland
bench
HD Forest Wallpapers
relaxing
calm
fresh air
woodland
lonely
Nature Images
HD Wood Wallpapers
Spring Images & Pictures
springtime
steigerwald
HD Green Wallpapers
relax
furniture
park bench
Tree Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
FLOOD
74 photos
· Curated by Katie Schwendi
flood
outdoor
sea
Background
19,692 photos
· Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Create
45 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
create
craft
HD Art Wallpapers