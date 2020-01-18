Hull Pot is essentially the remains of a cave, of which there are many in the Yorkshire Dales, where the “roof” has collapsed, leaving a giant chasm in the surrounding moorland underneath Pen-y-ghent. It’s the largest natural hole in England, measuring 300 ft long, 60 ft wide, and 60 ft deep. But arguably the main showstopper of the area is Pen-y-ghent (694 m/2,277 ft), the fell that dominates the skyline all around the Ribblesdale valley. It’s an unusual name as it sounds very Welsh; that’s because the name survives from ancient Cumbric, which is related to Welsh.