Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Toa Heftiba
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
footwear
shoe
apparel
clothing
human
People Images & Pictures
canine
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
walking
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
Water
198 photos
· Curated by Nikia Shaw
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Winter
279 photos
· Curated by Line Gad Stausgaard
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Earthy
35 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
earthy
plant
outdoor