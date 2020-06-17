Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karla Kyzar
@kkyz40
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 17, 2020
iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License
a treat of serenity after the walk
Related tags
shoe
clothing
footwear
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
plant
jar
Food Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Workspaces
72 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
work
desk
Wanderlust
60 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
wanderlust
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Baby it's cold outside
156 photos
· Curated by Jessica Majlund
cold
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images