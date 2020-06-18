Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Charlotte Faith
@choona_fish
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 18, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
potted plant
pottery
vase
jar
herbs
planter
HD Green Wallpapers
herbal
Animals Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Birds Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Nature
48 photos
· Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Mood: Umbrella
34 photos
· Curated by Kirill
umbrella
street
rain
Collection #119: Adam Lisagor
7 photos
· Curated by Adam Lisagor
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images