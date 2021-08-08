Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
statue
bali
traditional
temple
culture
carving
Best Stone Pictures & Images
indonesia
HD Grey Wallpapers
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
ornament
gargoyle
archaeology
Public domain images
Related collections
Animals
778 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Grey Wallpapers
Water Drop
216 photos
· Curated by We Collect
water drop
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
people
281 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers