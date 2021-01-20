Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Flawil, Svizzera
Published
on
January 20, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Close-up of an Asplenium nidus leaf.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
flawil
svizzera
plant
plantlover
houseplants
nestfarn
asplenium nidus
plants
feey
studio
bloomscape
patchplants
pflanze
potted plant
indoor plant
flora
thesill
interior
Leaf Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
Other
14 photos
· Curated by Mary Call
other
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
MNML | plants
391 photos
· Curated by Mmm Ok
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
minimal
Green leaves
120 photos
· Curated by Nina Caballero
leafe
HD Green Wallpapers
plant