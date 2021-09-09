Go to Karen Willis Holmes's profile
@karenwillisholmes
Download free
woman in white sleeveless dress standing near window
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

June 2031
74 photos · Curated by Thomaz Rezende
Light Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
human
BACK
200 photos · Curated by J.F. Rguez.
back
human
clothing
The Dress that says I Do
358 photos · Curated by Deborah Joyce
dress
Wedding Backgrounds
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking