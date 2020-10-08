Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gary Ellis
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Scotland, UK
Published
on
October 8, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
scotland
uk
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Nature Images
swan
swimming
loch lomond
fresh water
shallow depth
wildlife
HD White Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
picturesque
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
waterfowl
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Cyberpunk City
1,009 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
HD City Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
building
Earth Day 2021
48 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Earth Images & Pictures
human
plastic pollution
Fantasy and Magic Aesthetic
440 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
fantasy
magic
People Images & Pictures