Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arun Prakash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pixxel Production, near बालाजी मंदिर, Guledagudda, Karnataka, India
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pixxel production
near बालाजी मंदिर
guledagudda
karnataka
india
zhiyun weebill s
gimble
lens
camera
gear
camera gear
zhiyun
knobs
charging
numbers
focus ring
knob
measuring tape
camera essentials
centimeter
Public domain images
Related collections
Here Comes The Rain
50 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
rain
raindrop
HD Grey Wallpapers
Feminine
51 photos
· Curated by Aubrey Bray
feminine
Flower Images
plant
Collection #134: Free Music Archive
10 photos
· Curated by Free Music Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife