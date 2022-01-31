Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jake Ho
@jakeho437
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Apple, iPhone 13
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
field
countryside
grassland
Flower Images
blossom
rural
petal
building
road
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Awe
14 photos · Curated by Kindra Keller
awe
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
iSee
68 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
isee
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD iPhone Wallpapers
Vintage
213 photos · Curated by Lune de Papier
Vintage Backgrounds
old
HD Grey Wallpapers