Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ali Azadian
@azadianali
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
pipeline
fire hydrant
hydrant
machine
Related collections
That Asian Life
244 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
asian
People Images & Pictures
human
Fear
44 photos · Curated by Maia Bissette
fear
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
NHS
19 photos · Curated by David Vincent
nh
human
nurse