Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luke Jeremiah
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Joy Bhatti shot by The Luke Jeremiah
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
studio portrait
vintage furniture
boudoir photography
in home session
natural light
Brown Backgrounds
apparel
clothing
human
People Images & Pictures
fashion
robe
gown
evening dress
hair
female
finger
undershirt
face
Women Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Fitness
74 photos
· Curated by Estefanía López
fitness
Sports Images
human
Soft - Portrait
12 photos
· Curated by A Doriane
portrait
human
Women Images & Pictures
Topic: A Thousand Faces
2,539 photos
· Curated by Cristi F.
face
human
People Images & Pictures