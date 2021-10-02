Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anton Atanasov
@blooddrainer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
18d
ago
Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
macro
mushrooms
plant
agaric
mushroom
amanita
fungus
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
For the love of caffeine
124 photos
· Curated by Lydia Clinkscales
Coffee Images
drink
cup
Books
612 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Book Images & Photos
reading
Bible Images
Earth Day
173 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers