Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sanju M Gurung
@sundaymonday_gurung
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Jalebi
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
indian
jalebi
food photography
nepal
nepali
human
People Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
lobster
seafood
sea life
Animals Images & Pictures
finger
hand
peel
Free images
Related collections
The Bench Collection
10 photos
· Curated by Bench Accounting
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Camera
3,132 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
camera
len
photography
Stunning Scotland
34 photos
· Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor