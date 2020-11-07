Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Ramírez
@davidramr96
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Roma, Italia
Published
on
November 7, 2020
ILCE-6500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
roma
italia
lake
nuns
park
turist
vatican
tempio di esculapio
rome
Italy Pictures & Images
temple
nun
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
helmet
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Virtual Wave
27 photos
· Curated by Blythe Severson
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Festive moments with friends
43 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
friend
festive
Christmas Images
Farmland and Fields
504 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
farmland
field
farm