Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Munga Thigani
Available for hire
Download free
Oklahoma City, OK, USA
Published on
May 15, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Thinking about the Road Ahead
Share
Info
Related collections
Women
43 photos
· Curated by Alexander Rybakov
Women Images & Pictures
human
female
womans unhappy
48 photos
· Curated by Grow More
Women Images & Pictures
human
Girls Photos & Images
Expression
60 photos
· Curated by Avery Strix
expression
human
Portrait
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
oklahoma city
Women Images & Pictures
clothing
blouse
Portrait
Girls Photos & Images
female
ok
usa
annoyed
angry woman
thnking
ginger
thoughtful
portraiture
oklahoma
botanical gardens
Free images