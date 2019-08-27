Go to Michael Jin's profile
@michaeljinphoto
Download free
Exit signage on tripod turnstile
Exit signage on tripod turnstile
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Subway turnstile in Brooklyn, NY.

Related collections

[concept.final] MTA
17 photos · Curated by Kaden Starkey
mtum
subway
train
NYC Subway
22 photos · Curated by Jan Potthoff
nyc
subway
train
Mass Transit
9 photos · Curated by Tiffany Holmes
mass transit
train
vehicle
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking