Go to vera 📷 💿's profile
@veraw04ng
Download free
penguins on rock during daytime
penguins on rock during daytime
Penguin Place Pakihau Road, Portobello, Harington Point, New ZealandPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Two yellow-eyed penguins staring back at the visitors.

Related collections

Birds
52 photos · Curated by Tessa Ralston
Birds Images
new zealand
Animals Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking