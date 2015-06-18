Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Scott Webb
Available for hire
Download free
Published on
June 19, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Female body builder
Share
Info
Related collections
Unsearchable
233 photos
· Curated by Scott Webb
unsearchable
canada
building
GKWB
32 photos
· Curated by Terrance Kawles
gkwb
HD Grey Wallpapers
Sports Images
Fitness (Gym & Yoga)
7 photos
· Curated by Lokesh Gurjar
gym
fitness
Sports Images