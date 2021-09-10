Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
red and white flower bud in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
plant
ice
Nature Images
outdoors
Flower Images
blossom
pollen
bud
sprout
photography
photo
frost
HD Snow Wallpapers
Creative Commons images

Related collections

pattern texture Natur
1,243 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
natur
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Free close up, macro pictures
2,027 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
Free bokeh pictures , Beautiful blur
1,358 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
bokeh
plant
blossom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking