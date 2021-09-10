Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
plant
ice
Nature Images
outdoors
Flower Images
blossom
pollen
bud
sprout
photography
photo
frost
HD Snow Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
pattern texture Natur
1,243 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
natur
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Free close up, macro pictures
2,027 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
Free bokeh pictures , Beautiful blur
1,358 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
bokeh
plant
blossom