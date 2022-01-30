Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ilanit Ohana
@ilaohana
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, Israel
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
jerusalem
israel
road
old city jerusalem
day
Light Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
building
town
urban
HD City Wallpapers
street
path
architecture
walkway
HD Water Wallpapers
waterfront
housing
downtown
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #78: Dale Partridge
9 photos · Curated by Dale Partridge
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Europe
37 photos · Curated by GEM Communications
europe
building
architecture
Night Lights
193 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
night light
Light Backgrounds
night