Go to Richard Mohan's profile
@richardmohan_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Ponce City Market North Northeast, Atlanta, GA, USA
Published agoeos r
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Just got a notification the other day from Unsplash with some great news. Before if get into that I just want to say that, I upload my photos to share with the community and that's really it. But apparently I reached a millstone hitting about 100k view on my photos. If you were to tell me that this would happen while I fiddle around with my dads old school Minolta, I wouldn't know what to say. On top of that, by a random hand of faith the job that I recently applied to used one of my photos uploaded to unsplash as promotional material what are the odds? So with that thanks

Related collections

Winter
38 photos · Curated by Hollowed Witch
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking