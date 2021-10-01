Just got a notification the other day from Unsplash with some great news. Before if get into that I just want to say that, I upload my photos to share with the community and that's really it. But apparently I reached a millstone hitting about 100k view on my photos. If you were to tell me that this would happen while I fiddle around with my dads old school Minolta, I wouldn't know what to say. On top of that, by a random hand of faith the job that I recently applied to used one of my photos uploaded to unsplash as promotional material what are the odds? So with that thanks