Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
John Yunker
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ashland, OR, USA
Published
5 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ashland
or
usa
sadness
statue
bowed head
entropy
HD Grey Wallpapers
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
figurine
People Images & Pictures
human
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
Little Ones
446 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
little
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Celestial
201 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
celestial
Star Images
outdoor