Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Samuel Ramos
@idgeek
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A stack of guitar soundboards getting dried out.
Related tags
HD Wood Wallpapers
guitar
soundboard
luthier guitar
luthier
guitar builder
acoustic guitar
sound
Brown Backgrounds
home decor
staircase
plywood
linen
text
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Unsplash Instant
168 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Collection #23: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Watch the Sky
210 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise