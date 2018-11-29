Go to Ksenia Makagonova's profile
brown and gray Opinel pocket knife
brown and gray Opinel pocket knife
“And you have a knife with you why, exactly?” asks Arian. “A pocket knife,” I specify. “Um, doesn’t matter,” she says. “To sharpen pencils,” I explain, “and because I have a boy. I will give him his own but probably when he is at least around 10 years old.” “Why does a boy need a knife, exactly?” she asks. “To make a sharp stick and these sorta things,” I say. “A sharp stick — for what?” she asks. “To poke things,” I say as I shrug my shoulders. “To poke,” she echoes, giving me a dubious look.

