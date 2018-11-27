Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Zachary Keimig
Available for hire
Download free
Starvation Creek Trailhead, United States
Published on
November 27, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ferns
Share
Info
Related collections
green
102 photos
· Curated by The Seasons of You
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
outdoor
trees
9 photos
· Curated by eli ali
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
PNW
36 photos
· Curated by Hrag Nassanian
pnw
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
Related tags
plant
fern
HD Green Wallpapers
starvation creek trailhead
united states
Leaf Backgrounds
pnw
plants
oregon
Tree Images & Pictures
hike
Public domain images