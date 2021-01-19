Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Datingjungle
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lost City Trek Colombia, Santa Marta, Magdalena, Colombia
Published
on
January 19, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Small nipa huts in the mountains of Magdalena, Colombia.
Related tags
lost city trek colombia
santa marta
magdalena
colombia
Nature Images
outdoors
wilderness
plant
vegetation
Landscape Images & Pictures
agavaceae
Tree Images & Pictures
land
rainforest
HD Scenery Wallpapers
rock
Jungle Backgrounds
countryside
Grass Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Benchmarking Report
46 photos
· Curated by Pollination
outdoor
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
South America Credited
45 photos
· Curated by Katie Johnson
peru
outdoor
human
Rain forests
67 photos
· Curated by MyTrees Image Inspo
rain forest
plant
vegetation