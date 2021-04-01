Go to Sarath P Raj's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaves plant during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Munnar, Kerala, India
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Close up shot of tea leaves from Munnar tea plantation.

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking