Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christer Gundersen
@christergundersen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 29, 2019
SONY, DSC-RX100M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Winter mood in the Norwegian mountains
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
Nature Images
outdoors
conifer
Free images
Related collections
Romance
684 photos
· Curated by Andrea P
romance
couple
Love Images
Retro Pop
265 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
wonder
66 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
wonder
child
HD Kids Wallpapers