Go to sq lim's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green and brown leaves on black plastic crate
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

potted plant
vase
plant
jar
pottery
planter
herbs
herbal
vegetation
outdoors
mint
Leaf Backgrounds
Nature Images
Backgrounds

Related collections

Boho Chic
78 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
boho
human
Women Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking