Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karolina Kołodziejczak
@rabbit_in_blue
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Plitvička Jezera, Chorwacja
Published
on
July 11, 2021
ILCE-6400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lake and waterfall
Related tags
chorwacja
plitvička jezera
Nature Images
lake
plitvice lakes national park
plitvice lakes
blue lake
croatia
plitwickie jeziora
brook
nature landscape
amazing view
natura
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
plitvice
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Teal Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
plant
Public domain images
Related collections
Work
80 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
work
Website Backgrounds
blog
Peace
487 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
peace
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
The Architecture Catwalk
17 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
architecture
building
line